Continental mulls relocating some production on trade conflict -CFO

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental said on Wednesday it was considering relocating some of its production due to the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Finance Chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters the automotive supplier was well positioned but added: “The tariff discussion is increasingly driving our customers to review their footprints and their location strategy. As a result, this will apply to us too,” Schaefer added.

When asked about potential job cuts, he declined to comment and said discussions were ongoing.