FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG on Monday forecast falling operating margins in 2019, pointing to changes and volatility in the car industry.

The company said it expects its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin to fall to 8-9 percent this year, down from 9.2 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Riham Alkousaa)