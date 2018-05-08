FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2018 / 6:39 AM / in 2 hours

Continental says is on track to reach 2018 targets after Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental AG sees itself on track to reach its recently lowered guidance for 2018 after its automotive business took in a record volume of orders in the first quarter.

“We will continue our growth momentum and are still aiming for sales of approximately 47 billion euros ($56.07 billion)before exchange-rate effects. The adjusted EBIT margin is set to exceed 10 percent,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said in a statement on Tuesday.

The automotive business posted order intake of 11 billion euros in the three months through March, which Continental said was the highest quarterly level ever. It did not provide a group figure for order intake. ($1 = 0.8382 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.