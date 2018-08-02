Continental still open to battery cell production

HAMBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German auto supplier Continental said it was still open to the idea of making batteries for electric vehicles but that the business case had to be right, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

“We have said that we are looking to see if any activity in battery cell production is right for us,” Wolfgang Schaefer said in an interview on Thursday after the company reported second quarter results.

It is too early to decide whether any such activity would be done in partnership, either within Germany or Europe, and whether any such partnership should be between carmakers and suppliers or just suppliers, he said.

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it was looking at producing its own solid state battery cells.

Asked whether such comments might push Continental to move more quickly, Schaefer said the company was always listening to its customers.