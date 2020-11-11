Continental warns of further restructuring charges in Q4

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German auto supplier Continental on Wednesday warned of further restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter which will impact net income but said it expected a positive free cashflow after the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand.

“Further expenses for restructuring and asset impairments related to ‘Transformation 2019-2029’ program are expected to be recognised in Q4 of 2020,” the supplier said, adding that the amount of the charges remains unclear.

Last month, Continental said it would post a third-quarter loss after impairments and restructuring expenses and announced that its Chief Executive, Elmar Degenhart, would step down from Nov. 30 due to health issues.