FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG on Wednesday announced a raft of measures that include job cuts and plant closures following a review of its strategy.

The program will result in costs of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) over 10 years, mainly incurred between 2019 and 2022, the company said after a meeting of its supervisory board. ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)