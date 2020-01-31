IN BRIEF: Bankruptcy panel limits exemption for contingency-fee earnings

An Oklahoma lawyer earned his contingency fee when he performed services for a personal-injury client even though he could not collect the fee until the case settled, the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision is a loss for solo practitioner Raphael Glapion, who filed a personal Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in November 2018 – two months after negotiating the client’s settlement and 12 days after receiving and depositing his $48,000 fee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37GyoHL