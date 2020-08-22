Contingency fee was unenforceable ‘business transaction’ with client – 5th Circuit

Two law firms cannot enforce a contingency fee agreement under which the client assigned them a 40 percent ownership interest in her company if they could untangle it from her estranged husband’s bankruptcy estate, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a 2019 ruling by a U.S. District Court judge in Shreveport, Louisiana, who had ordered specific performance of Leslie Fox’s 2013 fee agreement with Wiener Weiss & Madison, and Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer.

