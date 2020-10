A co-founder of Fortress Investment Group’s legal assets group is launching his own litigation finance company on Nov. 1 with as much as $1.4 billion in hoped-for commitments on the horizon.

Investment manager Tetragon announced Tuesday it had committed $50 million to the new funding company, Contingency Capital, the brainchild of former Fortress partner Brandon Baer.

