FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 8, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Continental Resources sees 15-20 pct output growth in 2019, focus on oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Continental Resources, the U.S. shale producer controlled by billionaire Harold Hamm, expects its production to grow by 15 percent to 20 percent next year, with a heavy portion of that increase weighted toward oil, executives told analysts on Wednesday during a quarterly earnings call.

The company said it was able to fully participate in the bump in oil prices this year because it has not hedged its production. Some rivals, including Pioneer Natural Resources , Anadarko Petroleum Corp, and Devon Energy took a hit during the second quarter on commodity derivatives. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.