Continental Resources sees 15-20 pct output growth in 2019, focus on oil

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Continental Resources, the U.S. shale producer controlled by billionaire Harold Hamm, expects its production to grow by 15 percent to 20 percent next year, with a heavy portion of that increase weighted toward oil, executives told analysts on Wednesday during a quarterly earnings call.

The company said it was able to fully participate in the bump in oil prices this year because it has not hedged its production. Some rivals, including Pioneer Natural Resources , Anadarko Petroleum Corp, and Devon Energy took a hit during the second quarter on commodity derivatives. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, editing by G Crosse)