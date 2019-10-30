Company News
October 30, 2019 / 8:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Continental Resources adj. profit plunges on lower crude, natgas prices

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc reported a 41% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as weaker crude and natural gas prices more than offset a rise in production.

Net income fell to $158.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 314.2 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit fell to $199.4 million, or 54 cents per share, from $337 million, or 90 cents per share.

Production rose to 332,315 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 296,904 boepd. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below