Continental Resources adj. profit plunges on lower crude, natgas prices

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc reported a 41% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as weaker crude and natural gas prices more than offset a rise in production.

Net income fell to $158.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 314.2 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit fell to $199.4 million, or 54 cents per share, from $337 million, or 90 cents per share.

Production rose to 332,315 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 296,904 boepd. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)