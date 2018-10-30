FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Continental Resources eyes widening 4Q oil differential

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Continental Resources on Tuesday said it anticipated oil price differentials to widen in the fourth quarter amid a heavy refinery maintenance season, leading to lower prices for its crude.

The company said it expects capital expenditures for the fourth quarter to average $600 million to $700 million, versus $790.8 million in the third quarter. Continental will average six completions crews in the fourth quarter, versus nine crews in the third quarter.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Dan Grebler

