Continental Resources eyes widening 4Q oil differential

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Continental Resources on Tuesday said it anticipated oil price differentials to widen in the fourth quarter amid a heavy refinery maintenance season, leading to lower prices for its crude.

The company said it expects capital expenditures for the fourth quarter to average $600 million to $700 million, versus $790.8 million in the third quarter. Continental will average six completions crews in the fourth quarter, versus nine crews in the third quarter.