Continental Resources posts 15 pct drop in profit on weak oil prices

April 29 (Reuters) - Top Bakken producer Continental Resources Inc on Monday reported a 15 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit as weaker crude prices muted higher production at its oil-rich North Dakota shale field.

The company’s adjusted net income fell to $216.6 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $255.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production rose 15.6 percent to 332,236 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)