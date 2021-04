April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc reported first-quarter profit compared to a loss three months ago as crude prices rallied.

The company posted an adjusted income of $278.9 million, or 77 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $81.9 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)