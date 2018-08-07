Continental Resources raises 2018 production guidance

HOUSTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Oil producer Continental Resources on Tuesday raised its 2018 production guidance on strong performance in North Dakota’s Bakken shale, as well as improved operational efficiencies and the reallocation of some rigs.

Continental bumped the lower end of its 2018 annual production guidance by 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to between 290,000 boe per day and 300,000 boe per day.

It increased its annual exit rate guidance by 10,000 boe per day to between 315,000 boe per day to 325,000 boe per day. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)