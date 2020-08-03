Continental Resources suffers second straight quarterly loss on oil crash

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc on Monday posted its second straight quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, as the coronavirus crisis and related lockdowns pummeled demand for fuel and hit prices.

Net loss attributable to the company was $239.3 million, or 66 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $236.6 million, or 63 cents per share, last year.

Production fell to 202,815 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 331,414 boepd a year earlier, as the company curtailed about 55% of its oil output in the quarter after a plunge in oil prices. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)