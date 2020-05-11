Company News
May 11, 2020 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Continental Resources swings to quarterly loss, cuts 70% of May oil output

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc on Monday swung to a quarterly loss and curtailed 70% of its oil production in May as global crude prices plunged due to excess supplies and tumbling demand due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Net loss attributable to the company was $185.7 million, or 51 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $187 million, or 50 cents per share, last year.

The company took property impairment charges of $222.5 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below