April 5 (Reuters) - Power generator ContourGlobal Plc said on Friday it expected higher core profit in 2019 and declared a better-than-expected dividend for fiscal 2018.

The company said it expected 2019 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between $720 million - $770 million, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to $610 million in 2018.