ContourGlobal earnings jump after Spanish solar sale

March 17 (Reuters) - Power generator ContourGlobal on Tuesday reported a 15.2% rise in annual adjusted core earnings as it benefited from the sale of a 49% stake in a portfolio Spanish solar power assets and said it was cancelling a project in Kosovo that was to have been its last coal investment due to political barriers.

The company, which operates contracted electricity generating plants, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $703 million, for year ended Dec. 31, from $610 million it reported last year.

ContourGlobal in December had warned that it expects full-year EBITDA to be below its prior expectation of between $720-770 million. (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)