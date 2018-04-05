FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Power generator ContourGlobal's 2017 core earnings rise 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Power generator ContourGlobal said its core earnings rose 17 percent in 2017, helped by acquisitions made during the year and a full year of operation of power plants commissioned in 2016.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to $513 million from $440 million, the company said in its first results announcement after listing on the London stock market last year.

The company, which is a global platform of contracted wind, solar, hydro, and thermal power generation, said revenue rose 13 percent to $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
