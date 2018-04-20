FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 20, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Contractor does have standing to sue over cloud-forerunner patent, says Federal Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

An Australian man who created fax-conversion software in the 1990s for the forerunner of j2 Cloud Services can proceed with his claim that he is the true inventor of a patent his clients later obtained on his methods, the federal court in charge of patent appeals held on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived Gregory James’ action against the j2 Global subsidiary and an affiliate, Los Angeles-based Advanced Messaging Technologies (AMT). A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled in 2016 that James had surrendered the rights to his invention by working as a contractor for the company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qNyskV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.