Contractor does have standing to sue over cloud-forerunner patent, says Federal Circuit

An Australian man who created fax-conversion software in the 1990s for the forerunner of j2 Cloud Services can proceed with his claim that he is the true inventor of a patent his clients later obtained on his methods, the federal court in charge of patent appeals held on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived Gregory James’ action against the j2 Global subsidiary and an affiliate, Los Angeles-based Advanced Messaging Technologies (AMT). A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled in 2016 that James had surrendered the rights to his invention by working as a contractor for the company.

