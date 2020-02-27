Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: 10th Circuit affirms coverage for contractor supervising oil-rig operations

For insurance purposes, a management company’s contractor who was assigned to supervise an oil well operator’s employees was working “for” the well operator when he was injured, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The decision affirms that Lexington Insurance Company must pay a $3 million settlement that the well operator, Precision Drilling, reached with Darryl Jent after Lexington denied coverage.

