Federal Circuit slims down Contrave owner’s patent portfolio

All but one of the patent claims that the owner of the weight-loss drug Contrave asserted against a would-be generic rival are invalid, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

In a 2-1 split, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld one patent now held by Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, affirming an injunction that blocks Teva’s Actavis Pharmaceuticals FL from making or marketing its proposed generic version until 2030.

