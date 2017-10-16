FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's ConvaTec cuts full-yr revenue growth forecast on supply woes
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 16, 2017 / 7:39 AM / in 5 days

UK's ConvaTec cuts full-yr revenue growth forecast on supply woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - British medical technology company ConvaTec Group Plc cut its full-year organic revenue growth forecast, after its third quarter was hurt by supply issues.

ConvaTec said the first-half profit fell short of its expectations and lowered the full-year organic revenue growth target to a range of 1 percent to 2 percent.

ConvaTec said in May it expected to deliver full-year organic revenue growth of more than 4 percent.

ConvaTec, whose products are used in acute wound care and critical care, said performance in the third quarter was “severely” impacted by supply issues at two of its divisions, and lower-than-anticipated revenue contribution from new products. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.