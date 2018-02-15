FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Healthcare
February 15, 2018 / 7:29 AM / in 12 hours

Britain's ConvaTec 2017 profit down 3.3 percent on supply issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British medical devices firm ConvaTec said 2017 profit fell 3.3 percent, bogged down by supply issues at its top two divisions and lower sales from new products.

ConvaTec, which makes catheters and colostomy bags, said adjusted operating profit fell to $456.8 million from $472.2 million a year earlier.

However, organic revenue rose 2.3 percent to $1.76 billion, marginally higher than its expected guidance range of 1-2 percent growth.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.