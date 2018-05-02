FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
May 2, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's ConvaTec Q1 revenue up 13.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - British medical devices maker ConvaTec on Wednesday posted a 13.7 rise in first-quarter revenue, as acquisitions and favourable foreign exchange movements helped offset the persisting impact of supply chain disruptions in its businesses.

ConvaTec was hit last year by logistical problems that included hurricanes disrupting shipping lanes in the Caribbean and the shifting of its Ostomy Care manufacturing operation from the United States to the Dominican Republic.

ConvaTec, which makes catheters and colostomy bags, said revenue rose to $458.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $403.1 million a year ago. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.