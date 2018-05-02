Britain's ConvaTec Q1 revenue up 13.7 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - British medical devices maker ConvaTec on Wednesday posted a 13.7 rise in first-quarter revenue, as acquisitions and favourable foreign exchange movements helped offset the persisting impact of supply chain disruptions in its businesses.

ConvaTec was hit last year by logistical problems that included hurricanes disrupting shipping lanes in the Caribbean and the shifting of its Ostomy Care manufacturing operation from the United States to the Dominican Republic.

ConvaTec, which makes catheters and colostomy bags, said revenue rose to $458.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $403.1 million a year ago. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)