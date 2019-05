May 3 (Reuters) - ConvaTec Group Plc reported lower revenue for the first quarter on Friday, hit by wilting demand for some its older products and weaker income from the Americas, its biggest market.

The company, which makes surgical dressings, insulin pumps, catheters and colostomy bags, said revenue fell to $430.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $458.2 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)