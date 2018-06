June 28 (Reuters) - Business process services company Synnex Corp said on Thursday it would buy call center operator Convergys Corp in a $2.43 billion cash-and-stock deal.

The $26.50 per share offer represents a premium of 4.5 percent to Convergys’ Thursday close.

Last week, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the two companies were in talks for a deal.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2018. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)