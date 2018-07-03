UPDATE 1-UK accounting watchdog probes KPMG's audit of Conviviality

(Adds details on FRC probes)

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Tuesday it had begun an investigation into the audit by global auditor KPMG of the financial statements of drinks firm Conviviality Plc, which entered administration in April.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which is probing financial statements for the year ended April 2017, also said it was looking into the preparation and approval of Conviviality’s financial statements and other financial information by a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Conviviality was Britain’s largest franchised off-licence and convenience chain, operating stores under the Bargain Booze and Wine Rack brands.

FRC said last month that KPMG, one of the world’s “Big Four” accounting firms, had shown an “unacceptable deterioration” in how it audits top British firms and will be first to undergo special supervision.

The watchdog also said that increased scrutiny of KPMG would involve a probe into 25 percent more audits conducted by the firm in the 2018/19 financial year, the first time the FRC has taken such action.

PwC, EY and Deloitte have also caught the attention of the FRC in recent weeks, as shock corporate failures including Carillion and Poundworld raised questions over standards in the auditing industry.

Last month the watchdog began an investigation into Deloitte LLP’s audit of two annual financial statements of SIG Plc .

The FRC also fined PricewaterhouseCoopers 6.5 million pounds ($8.55 million) and former partner Steve Denison 325,000 pounds over the audit of now-collapsed retail chain BHS. ($1 = 0.7604 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn and Sinead Cruise)