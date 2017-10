Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. drug delivery technology company Catalent Inc said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Cook Pharmica LLC for $950 million in cash.

Cook Pharmica is a contract development and manufacturing company that develops biologics.

Catalent said it would pay $750 million when the deal closes, and pay the balance in four annual installments. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)