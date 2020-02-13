IN BRIEF: Cooley says revenue grew 8.4% in 2019

Cooley boosted its revenue, net income and profits per equity partner in 2019, it said, a year in which the San Francisco-founded firm counseled several companies on initial public offerings and large transactions.

Cooley’s revenue rose 8.4% to $1.33 billion in 2019 compared with the previous year, it said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday. Its net income, or its earnings minus its expenses, grew 7.9% to $577.7 million and profits per equity partner grew 6.4% to $2.54 million, it said.

