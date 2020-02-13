Westlaw News
February 13, 2020 / 8:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Cooley says revenue grew 8.4% in 2019

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Cooley boosted its revenue, net income and profits per equity partner in 2019, it said, a year in which the San Francisco-founded firm counseled several companies on initial public offerings and large transactions.

Cooley’s revenue rose 8.4% to $1.33 billion in 2019 compared with the previous year, it said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday. Its net income, or its earnings minus its expenses, grew 7.9% to $577.7 million and profits per equity partner grew 6.4% to $2.54 million, it said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SnjgtQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below