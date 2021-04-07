Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cooley bets on SPAC pipeline with White & Case, Fenwick hires

By David Thomas

Cooley is building up its public companies practice and capital markets bench with two attorneys from White & Case and Fenwick & West with experience working on blank-check company IPOs.

Rupa Briggs, a former White & Case partner, and Nicolas Dumont, a Fenwick counsel, have both joined Cooley’s business department in New York as partners, the Palo Alto-based firm announced Wednesday.

