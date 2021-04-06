Cooley brings on FDA alum as life sciences practices remain hot

Cooley has turned to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its latest partner recruit in the life sciences field, adding to a practice area that has been booming for law firms over the past year.

Sonia Wadhwa Nath, who has spent nearly the past 12 years in the FDA’s office of the chief counsel, has joined Cooley’s business litigation and healthcare regulatory practice groups, the firm said Tuesday. She’ll be based in the 1,100-lawyer firm’s Washington, D.C., office, aligning with Cooley’s efforts to build up its presence on the East Coast.

