Cooley adds another life sciences partner, tapping King & Spalding fraud pro

Cooley is continuing to invest in its life sciences team, making another hire in its healthcare regulatory and business litigation practices just weeks after bringing on a partner to the same groups from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Healthcare fraud and compliance specialist Gina Cavalier is joining the 1,200-lawyer firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner from King & Spalding, where she has been a partner for nearly a decade. She arrives just three weeks after Sonia Nath, a 12-year veteran of the FDA’s office of the chief counsel, joined Cooley as a partner in Washington, D.C. Last month Cooley brought on Christophe Beauduin, formerly assistant general counsel for business development at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as a special counsel in New York.

