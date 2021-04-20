Cooley swipes longtime Gibson Dunn securities litigator in New York

Securities litigator Aric Wu is taking his practice to Cooley after 22 years at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, helping the Palo Alto-based firm continue to grow its litigation practice in New York.

Wu was elected to Gibson Dunn’s partnership just as the financial crisis was unfolding in 2008 and went on to co-chair its subprime working group, with a client roster of financial institutions facing securities claims tied to the Great Recession.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3glB2Kl