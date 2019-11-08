Judge to okay Cooley lawyers' request to drop client Elizabeth Holmes

A federal judge said he will give law firm Cooley approval to stop representing Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes in a proposed class action accusing her Silicon Valley startup of misleading consumers about the reliability of its blood tests.

U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland said in his order filed late Wednesday in Arizona federal court that the lawyers will be cleared to drop Holmes, who they said has not paid them in a year, as a client as soon as they submit her email and residential addresses with the court under seal.

