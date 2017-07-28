FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 days
Co-op Bank granted permission to call shareholders meeting
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in 18 days

Co-op Bank granted permission to call shareholders meeting

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank said on Friday a British court yesterday granted it the right to hold meetings between Tier 2 noteholders and shareholders to implement a restructuring plan.

The British bank said last month that it had agreed a 700 million pound ($915.95 million) financial rescue package with its investors, including hedge funds GoldenTree Asset Management and Silver Point Capital.

Co-op Bank announced the details of its restructuring plan, including a timeline of meetings, with the first to be held on Aug. 21 for ordinary shareholders. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.