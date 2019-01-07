Lawsuit over reduced Cooper Union class hours in trouble

A federal judge rejected a request by faculty at the Manhattan-based college Cooper Union to return their challenge to a reduction in class hours for engineering school courses to a New York state court, and signaled that the case might be dismissed because federal law preempted it.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni’s decision is a defeat for the Cooper Union Federation of College Teachers, Local 2163, which said the reduction violated their collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the school, whose full name is Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

