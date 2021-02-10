Panama's Copa Airlines posts $169 million loss but reduces cash burn

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines on Wednesday reported a net loss of $169 million for the fourth quarter, but said a mark-to-market loss on its convertible debt had added $80 million in losses to its bottom line.

Copa significantly reduced its cash burn during the quarter to $6 million a month during the quarter, a key metric for airlines operating amid the pandemic. Cash consumption in Q3 was $36 million a month. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)