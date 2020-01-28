IN BRIEF: NYC gets partial pre-trial win of IP suit against Long Island’s Cop Shop

The Cop Shop, a Long Island store run by a retired New York City Transit Police officer and his wife, cannot sell clothing that bears the initials “NYPD” or the shields of the New York Police Department or the Fire Department of New York, a federal judge in Central Islip ruled on Monday.

However, U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein said that Salvatore and Susan Piccolo may be able to prove that their use of the logos on coffee mugs, keychains and other merchandise is senior to the city’s, leaving the question of trademark infringement as to those items to be decided at trial.

