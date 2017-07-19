Judge won't toss copyright fight over Richard Prince's Instagram art

The artist who incorporates other people's photographs into his works lost his bid in federal court in New York on Tuesday to have a copyright lawsuit against him dismissed.

U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan refused to dismiss a copyright infringement case brought against artist Richard Prince by photographer Donald Graham. A portrait taken by Graham was reproduced by Prince in a work included in New Portraits, his 2014 exhibition at New York's Gagosian Gallery.

