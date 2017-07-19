FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge won't toss copyright fight over Richard Prince's Instagram art
#Westlaw News
July 19, 2017 / 7:42 PM / a month ago

Judge won't toss copyright fight over Richard Prince's Instagram art

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The artist who incorporates other people's photographs into his works lost his bid in federal court in New York on Tuesday to have a copyright lawsuit against him dismissed.

U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan refused to dismiss a copyright infringement case brought against artist Richard Prince by photographer Donald Graham. A portrait taken by Graham was reproduced by Prince in a work included in New Portraits, his 2014 exhibition at New York's Gagosian Gallery.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uDr3YT

