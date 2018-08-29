FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

'Empire' defeats copyright infringement appeal at 3rd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The first season of the Fox Television series “Empire” bears no substantial similarity to a three-episode pilot about an African-American record producer that a Philadelphia actor created in 2005, a federal appeals court ruled in a copyright case on Tuesday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a win for Empire creator Lee Daniels, Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies in a copyright infringement lawsuit by Clayton Prince Tanksley, who had written, starred in and produced the pilot for a proposed series to be named “Cream.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wti0cd

