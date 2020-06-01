IN BRIEF: Unicolors’ copyright win against H&M unravels in 9th Circuit

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday stripped textile-design firm Unicolors Inc of its copyright infringement verdict against fast-fashion retailer H&M Hennes & Mauritz, saying the trial judge erred in evaluating whether Unicolors’ copyright registration was valid.

The 9th Circuit reversed the award of $266,000 in damages and $514,000 in fees and costs, but remanded the case to federal court in Los Angeles for further proceedings.

