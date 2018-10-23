FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge: NRA can fight 'Cloud Gate' copyright lawsuit in Virginia

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The National Rifle Association can defend itself against copyright infringement claims by British sculptor Anish Kapoor on its home turf in Virginia, a federal judge in Chicago ruled on Tuesday.

Kapoor sued the NRA in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in June, after it used “Cloud Gate,” his mirrored kidney-shaped sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park, in a recruiting video without permission.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Cyl1wJ

