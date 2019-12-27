LPNs at nursing and rehab facility were not supervisors, 3rd Circuit holds

By Barbara Grzincic A New Jersey nursing center improperly deprived its licensed practical nurses of their collective bargaining rights by mischaracterizing them as supervisors, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board, which last year ordered Coral Harbor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to recognize 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East as the union for LPNs at the Jersey shore facility.

