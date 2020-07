July 7 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc on Tuesday said its board has unanimously rejected the unsolicited bid of about $7 billion from investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc and Senator Investment Group LP.

The real estate data analytics firm said the proposal “significantly undervalues” the company, raises serious regulatory concerns and is not in the best interests of its shareholders. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)