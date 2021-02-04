Stone Point Capital, Insight Partners to buy CoreLogic for $6 billion

(Reuters) - Real-estate data provider CoreLogic Inc said on Thursday that it would be acquired by private-equity firms Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for about $6 billion in cash.

The deal comes months after the company’s rejection of an unsolicited $7 billion buyout offer from activist investors Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc last year.

Shares of the company rose 1% to $81.08, slightly above the offer price of $80.

Rival CoStar Group Inc and a PE consortium led by Warburg Pincus and GTCR were also among the bidders, Reuters reported in October. (reut.rs/3tmRTRb)

Stone Point Capital, headed by former Goldman Sachs banker Chuck Davis, invests primarily in the financial services sector, while Insight Partners’ portfolio chiefly consists of software companies.

Evercore was the financial adviser to CoreLogic, while JP Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo advised Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners on the deal.