FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens Healthineers is buying Corindus Vascular Robotics of the U.S. for $1.1 billion, the companies announced on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers is buying Corindus, which develops and produces robotic systems for minimally invasive vascular therapy procedures, for $4.28 per Corindus share, above the $2.42 closing price of Corindus on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)